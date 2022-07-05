- Advertisement -

Castlegar RCMP say they consider an incident involving a nine year old boy and a panel van today “suspicious.”

A nine-year-old boy told his grandmother that while outside their home in the 700 block of Waterloo Road in Ootischenia around 9 a.m. today, a white panel van drove up and the driver asked him where a neighboring business was located.

The boy says he pointed toward business and the driver asked him if he could get in to show him where the business was located. The boy declined and the van drove away.

The driver of the van is described as a man wearing a black toque and a black leather jacket. Police checked the nearby business for the white van but it was not located. However employees, said said they receive deliveries throughout the day.

RCMP are trying to identify the driver and ask anyone with information to call 250-365-7721.