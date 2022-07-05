- Advertisement -

How would you feel if your neighbour played a loud recording of a rooster for hours on end just to annoy you?

RCMP say that’s what happened on Happy Valley Road in Rossland on Sunday. Police were called to intervene.

“This type of behaviour, if repeated, can be considered to be interfering with the lawful enjoyment of property, and an offence of mischief,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says.

Dog bites woman

Maybe she should have let a panting dog lie.

RCMP say a 37-year-old woman found a dog tied up outside a business in the 800 block of Farwell Street in Trail. She thought it was having a hard time breathing.

But when the woman got close, the dog reacted by biting her. The woman said in hindsight, she shouldn’t have approached the dog.

Police say if you’re worried about an animal’s welfare, you should contact the SPCA, or in an emergency, call the RCMP.