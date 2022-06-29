- Advertisement -

For the first time in recent memory, Trail’s Canada Day celebrations will be held at Gyro Park, co-hosted by the Kiwanis Club and Trail Parks and Recreation.

While traditionally festivities have been at Beaver Creek Provincial Park, Kiwanis Club president Chris Vlanich says he thinks Gyro is an improvement.

“The park offers so many amenities, like the playground, spray park, ample green space, skate park and picnic tables,” he said in a news release. “These features complement the event and also provide opportunity for the event to grow into something bigger and better in the coming years.”

All money raised from the barbecue will be donated to the Trail United Church Food Bank.

It will be the first Canada Day celebration in Trail since 2019, following a COVID-related hiatus. Vlanich says they will honor a couple of Kiwanis Club members who delivered groceries to seniors during the pandemic without reimbursement for gas or any other remuneration.

“Our volunteers have worked hard for this event and throughout the pandemic,” said Vlanich. “It’s a great opportunity to show our appreciation.”

Festivities Friday run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk. Vlanich says this year will see $5,000 worth of fireworks set off, the most they have ever spent.

A full list of activities for the July 1 celebration can be viewed at www.trail.ca/events.