- Advertisement -

The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed forward Adam Marshall for the 2022-23 season.

Marshall, 18, from Wayzata, Minnesota, was just shy of a two-point-per-game average this season, splitting games between the US High School league in Minnesota at Benilde-St Margaret’s and the Minnesota High School Elite League with the Twin Cities Orthopedics.

The forward had 80 points in 48 games, scoring 41 goals and adding 39 assists.

“[I am] extremely excited to sign with an organization like Trail,” Marshall said in a news release. “I can’t wait to get up there and get to work.”

“We are very excited to bring a player of Adam’s talent to the Smoke Eaters for next season,” associate coach Dustin Korlak said. “Adam brings a strong hockey IQ, high compete level and is a proven point producer.”