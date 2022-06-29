- Advertisement -

Neither Teck nor the union representing employees at its smelter in Trail are disclosing much following two days of mediated talks.

Representatives for the company and United Steelworkers Local 480 met in Vancouver on Sunday and Monday with veteran mediator Vince Ready.

However, there is no word on the outcome.

In an email, Local 480 president Chris Walker just said “a lot of information will be coming out soon.”

The company did not comment Monday, but indicated it may have a statement today.

This month, more than 1,000 employees voted over 99 per cent in favour of strike action. But neither side has disclosed what the sticking points are.

The last five-year contract expired at the start of June.