FeaturedRegional NewsNews

Fruitvale house fire snuffed

By Submitted Article
(Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)
Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says fire in a house at 1454 Highway 3B in Fruitvale was contained to the room where it started.

In a news release, they say a dozen firefighters from Fruitvale, Montrose, and Trail responded to a report of smoke in a home on Saturday afternoon.

They arrived to discover a room and its contents on fire, but had it under control within about 25 minutes. No damage estimate was provided.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

