Citing low demand, Air Canada has scaled back flights from Calgary to Castlegar for at least the next five weeks.

West Kootenay Regional Airport manager Maciej Habrych told city council last week that passenger loads were only 41 per cent in May, a lower-than-usual figure due to the resumption of flights to and from Calgary.

While Air Canada was offering flights seven days a week to start, they will now only be available five days a week, with no flights on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Habrych says that will be the case at least until the end of July, although the airline will reassess its decision later.

There is no change in the Vancouver-to-Castlegar flights, which are offered daily.