Rossland city council has given its blessing to moving one of the community’s two communal bear-resistant garbage bins from the museum parking lot to the arena parking lot.

Acting mayor Andy Morel says they think it may be more convenient, and would also be subject to closer scrutiny.

“Because it’s right close to our public works yard, we’re going to have a little more public supervision and staff supervision during working hours,” he says.

Morel says he hopes people will be respectful of the bin, depositing only household garbage rather than yard, commercial, or industrial waste.

“Not only were people taking stuff that was inappropriate to be dumped there, mattresses and such, but also the cash boxes were broken into and money stolen. Hopefully we’ll alleviate some of that vandalism and theft and abuse.”

The bins will continue by be managed by the Natural Control Alternatives Society through October. Morel called it “a bit of an experiment” to gauge use, which will likely be revisited once curbside organics pickup begins in Greater Trail next year.

Earlier this year, Rossland council declined to help pay for a third bin in the community.

The bins are intended to allow residents to dispose of garbage on days when curbside pickup isn’t available. The first bin was placed in the museum parking lot in 2018 with a suggested donation of $4 per bag, which has since been increased to $5.

However, city staff have expressed concern that the bins may “inadvertently compete” with with the curbside collection already in place.