- Advertisement -

There was little change in the payroll picture at Rossland city hall in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the city’s statement of financial information.

In both 2020 and 2021, the city had five staff earning more than $100,000 per year and 12 making between $75,000 and $100,000.

The top earners last year, between salary, expenses, and taxable benefits were city manager Bryan Teasdale ($152,231), operations and infrastructure manager Scott Lamont ($118,409), special projects manager Darrin Albo ($113,281), planning and development manager Stacey Lightbourne ($108,642), and public works foreman Ryan Zanussi ($108,585). Teasdale, Lightbourne, Albo, and Zanussi were also among the top five last year.

Total remuneration for employees making more than $75,000 was $1.6 million, while for employees making less than $75,000 the total was $1.2 million, bringing the overall payroll to $2.8 million, which was not much different than in 2020.

- Advertisement -

There wasn’t much change on the elected officials side either. Mayor Kathy Moore made $19,270 in stipend and expenses, while each councillor made $10,229, except Stewart Spooner, who billed slightly less in expenses and received $9,754. The total bill was $80,174.

In 2020, Moore made $19,497 while the councillors who served full terms ranged from $9,894 to $10,429 each. Councillor Scott Forsyth resigned and was replaced by Terry Miller, but the seat was vacant for most of the year, so each only received small stipends. The total came to $71,042.

Individual tallies in 2020 were slightly larger compared to 2021 due to the fact there were 27 bi-weekly pay periods rather than 26.