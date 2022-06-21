- Advertisement -

Habitat for Humanity’s projects in Grand Forks and Castlegar are $40,000 closer to completion thanks to a donation from Interfor.

Last week the forestry company, which has sawmills in both cities, presented cheques to the organization for $20,000 each.

“We’ve always had a partnership with Habitat for Humanity International,” Interfor human resources director Kristy Lennox says.

“We decided this year, given that we’ve had some very successful years over COVID, that we wanted to give back more to the communities in which we operate.”

In Castlegar, that means contributing to the organization’s fourplex, now under construction on 8th Street.

In Grand Forks, the money will go toward repairs and renovations to an existing Habitat home on 72nd Street to welcome its next family.

Lennox says Interfor also supports many other local causes, from food banks to local sports teams to events such as Sunfest and the Grand Forks International baseball tournament, but the relationship with Habitat is special.

She says their corporate office provided a budget for each mill to put toward Habitat projects in their communities.

“We’re looking forward to future opportunities where we can contribute to and support the outstanding work done by Habitat for Humanity,” she says.