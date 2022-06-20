- Advertisement -

In a nod to the site’s heritage, Rossland’s Midtown mixed-use project will be known as Rossland Yards.

The City of Rossland and Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society announced the name for the building at 1920 3rd Avenue, which will be home to a new city hall on the ground floor plus 37 units of affordable housing on the three floors above.

“Rossland Yards reflects the history of the site as the work yards for Great Northern Railway and just generally railway history in Rossland, which was pretty significant in supporting the mining industry,” says society president Jan Morton.

“Much more recently it was the yards for Emcon as well. We’re picking up on the flavor of the history, and I think that’s a good reflection.”

“The Yards” also implies housing and a sense of community, she adds.

A public call for names received over 30 suggestions, Morton says, both some were very similar. Those working on the project narrowed the choices down to “four broad categories” and then put them to their board to choose and to city council for their reaction.

Morton says it turned out everyone was on the same page.

“There’s always that nervousness of what if their last choice is our first choice? But that is not what happened.”

Morton says they revealing who had the winning suggestion, or presenting any sort of prize, but will send a note to them.

Morton says they expect to take applications for tenancy this summer, with people moving in early in 2023.

A number of agencies have provided funding for the project in addition to the city, including BC Housing, the Columbia Basin Trust, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.