The Slocan Valley Rail Trail Society has put in place a program so users of the trail do not have to feel threatened by uncontrolled dogs. The new Lend-a-Leash system is available at three locations across the 50km trail, which stretches from Slocan to South Slocan.

“The program is a pleasant quirky way to remind dog owners to control their pets when they meet other people on the trail,” says chairperson Helen Dostaler.

“This is a chance for us to make the trail safe and enjoyable to everyone to use, since we have seen the trail become more popular after COVID,” says Dostaler.

She says they want people to control their dogs and owners should remember to carry a leash with them.

“If owners do not have a leash, then they can pick one up from one of the three poles and then return it after they use it,” says Dostaler. “Not that they have to be on the leash all the time, just if you need it then you have it.

“If the program becomes a success we would like to see it expand,” says Dostaler. “Donations would be greatly appreciated to help it grow.”

The program has been working off members’ contributions but the Slocan Valley Rail Trail Society is accepting donations. Donations can be made by Paypal, etransfer or regular mail by visiting www.slocanvalleyraitral.com.