Trail city council is poised to adopt a larger-than-usual general increase in recreation fees to try to cope with rising inflation.

Council voted in favour of a three per cent hike this week, instead of the usual two per cent, in line with annual increases for workers under the city’s collective agreement.

“Inflationary costs on many goods and services have increased considerably over the

past few months,” parks and recreation director Trisha Davison said in her memo to council.

She explained the increase will affect facility rentals, general admissions, and memberships but not programs. Several things are exempt, including public skating, due to a partnership with the Murphy Family Foundation.

There will also be no increase in fees for equipment rental that doesn’t involve “considerable” staff labour and rental rates for the Victoria View Room in the Trail Memorial Center (the former library space) are not affected either, as it has not yet been widely advertised as a venue.

Davison’s memo says the increases assume recreation services will be back to normal this fall so long as staffing allows, and providing no new COVID issues emerge.

Councillor Carol Dobie was the lone voice opposing the larger increase. She said she appreciated the rationale, but worried it was too great a burden for low-income families.

The new fees will take effect in September.

The table below shows what some of the increases will mean in actual dollars.

Service Area Current Fee 2% increase 3% increase Adult drop-in (Aquatic and leisure centre) $6.80 $6.95 $7 Annual adult membership (Aquatic and leisure centre) $589.35 $601.15 $607 Minor hockey ice rental (prime time) $84.90 $86.60 $87.45 Trail Memorial Centre meeting rooms rental (1-3 hours) $55.85 $56.95 $57.55