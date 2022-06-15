- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say they don’t think that a local youth actually planned to carry out an online threat toward a local school, but the student won’t be back in class for the rest of the year.

Police say they were notified last week of the threat, although they didn’t say which school it was directed against, or what it consisted of.

An officer notified the school’s principal, who already knew about it and was “actively managing he situation.”

They add they don’t believe the student had any intention of following up on the threat, nor did they have the means to carry it out.

Police say the student is “being supported” and that they will continue to monitor the situation with the school.

“RCMP will fully investigate any direct threat made toward a school as several high profile school tragedies have occurred in the recent years,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “We take these incidents very seriously and the perpetrator may face criminal charges if they apply.”

Bandit with bolt cutters

Police say a 26-year-old Trail woman is facing charges after they received a report early Saturday about a woman checking vehicle door handles along Highway 22A near Theatre Road.

They responded and arrested the woman for having bolt cutters while being prohibited from doing so. A search also turned up other prohibited tools and drug paraphernalia.

The woman spent the night in jail and was released the next day on a promise to appear in court. She’ll face one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

RCMP say they’ve noticed an increase in theft reports in the Waneta Junction area.

102 in a 50 zone

Police say they caught a 24-year-old Trail woman doing 102 km/h in a 50 zone on Bailey Street in Trail on Friday evening.

She was issued a $368 fine for excessive speed and had her Honda Civic impounded for up to a week.

Go and head and punch me

Police say it’s a bad idea to dare someone to punch you in the head and a worse idea to accept the offer.

On Friday, officers received a complaint from a 56-year-old Castlegar man that his friend slugged him in downtown Fruitvale.

The pair got into an argument and the friend told the man he should hit him in the head. The man told him to go ahead and his friend obliged.

Although he was not injured, police gave him advice on avoiding such incidents.

“Never consent to being punched in the head during an argument, even if one thinks it may be helpful to one’s case in some way,” Wicentowich said.