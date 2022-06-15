- Advertisement -

When a curbside composting program rolls out next year, Trail residents will have the option of paying to upgrade to bear-resistant containers.

City council decided this week against providing them for all households at an extra cost of about $424,000.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary will be buying 80-litre “critter-resistant” bins that will be provided free to all households in Greater Trail.

But they will also be purchasing 1,300 bear-resistant 120-litre bins. Of those, about 500 are earmarked for Trail.



Council decided that any households who want the bigger, sturdier bins can have one, but they will have to pay the difference. The standard bins are expected to cost about $50 each and the bear-resistant ones $150. They will be provided first-come, first-serve.

City staff say wildlife attractants an be managed through proper storage techniques, so they don’t think it’s necessary to provide all homes with bear-resistant bins.

Curbside pickup of organics is expected to be done weekly, the same as current garbage collection.

The City of Rossland is still thinking about whether it wants to buy more bear-resistant bins for its residents.