The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the West Kootenay area. According to the Regional District of Central Kooteany, due to the rising snowmelt rates and forecast rain, the potential for flooding has increased significantly.

Shortly after the advisory was announced, an evacuation alert was issued for Six Mile due to the risk of flooding posed by Duhamel Creek.

The RDCK is urging you to stay clear of the fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period.

The RDCK emergency operations centre also says that along with the risk of flooding, there is an increased risk of landslides, debris floods or flows, and rock fall during intense rainfall or rapid snowmelt. You can report landslides and floods to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre by calling 1-800-663-3456.

The RDCK further encourages you have a household emergency kit, and a grab and go bag. It is also important to review your insurance policy. Standard home, tenant and condo insurance policies provide coverage for some expenses when you leave your home due to evacuation orders.