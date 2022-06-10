Trail’s lone remaining bear-proof garbage bin will be removed on Monday.

The bin is located in Glenmerry at the public works yard entrance and maintained by the non-profit Natural Control Alternatives society.

The city says that although the bin’s use has increased since the removal of the West Trail bin less than a month ago, voluntary user fees have not increased.

“We can see that residents find the program useful as the bins are full on dumping days, which occurs twice a week,” society president Scott Leyland said in a news release.

“However, the fees of $5 per bag are not at all where they should be for the number of bags placed in the bin. At the bin’s current use, I anticipate a total cost of $8,500 to $9,000 for the year, with donations in the $3,000 range.

“Unfortunately, the public support isn’t adequate to sustain the management and maintenance of the bin and this leaves us with no choice but to discontinue the service.”

The intent of the program is to provide an additional service to curbside garbage collection during the bear season (May through October). Money collected from the bins were to help offset the tipping and maintenance fees.

Now that the service is discontinued, the city says you should store your garbage in a secure location until collection day.