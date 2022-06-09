- Advertisement -

A Montrose home owner has been taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a tree.

Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon while the man was falling trees near his property in the 900 block of 9th Avenue, 260 feet (79 meters) down an embankment.

A technical rope team spent more than an hour getting the bank up the bank. The BC Ambulance Service flew him directly to a trauma centre, but there is no word on how he’s doing.