Montrose man rescued after being hit by tree

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Firefighters responded Wednesday after a Montrose man was struck by a tree down a bank. (Photo submitted by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue)
A Montrose home owner has been taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a tree.

Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon while the man was falling trees near his property in the 900 block of 9th Avenue, 260 feet (79 meters) down an embankment.

A technical rope team spent more than an hour getting the bank up the bank. The BC Ambulance Service flew him directly to a trauma centre, but there is no word on how he’s doing.

