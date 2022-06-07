- Advertisement -

Trail Smoke Eaters corporate sales and events manager Allison McCarthy has been named the BCHL’s Marketer of the Year.

This award, which is decided by fellow marketers and league staff, recognizes professionalism, marketing impact on their team and on the league, creativity, willingness to work as a team, and overall representation of the BCHL

“Allison is vital in all areas of the Smoke Eaters organization,” hockey operations director Craig Claire said in a news release. “Allison has built our game night experience to Smoke Eaters home games to what we believe is the best in house experience in the BCHL. This recognition is long overdue.”

“Allison personifies what a sports marketer should be,” said Barry Douglas, vice president of business operations and governor for the Chilliwack Chiefs as well as chair of the BCHL’s marketing committee. “She is creative, has a team mentality and a passion to fill the Cominco Arena with Smoke Eaters fans.”

McCarthy has been with the team for five years.