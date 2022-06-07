- Advertisement -

Nelson RCMP say they are increasing enforcement after receiving several complaints recently about youth operating unlicensed dirt bikes.

In a news release, police said the youth have been speeding on the dirt bikes on public roads and stunting in the Pass Creek and Krestova areas.

On May 24, officers tried to stop a “large group” of youth found operating dirt bikes “erratically” on Pass Creek Road in Krestova.

Police say the group sped off toward Castlegar, committing a number of offences under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

- Advertisement -

“Nelson RCMP will be increasing enforcement efforts in Pass Creek and Krestova in an effort to address this issue and would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to operate unlicensed dirt bikes on public road ways without insurance or driver’s licenses,” said Cpl. Derek Pitt.

If you saw anything or have any information about the people involved in this incident, police ask you to call them at 250-352-2156.