A failed online extortion attempt of a trail man has RCMP warning the public to be aware of this kind of fraud.

Trail RCMP officials said the local detachment received a call on May 29th from a man who said he was being blackmailed with a nude photo he sent via social media.

According to police, the man sent the photo to a social media account at their request.

The man then received a message from the account demanding an e-transfer of $400, threatening to publish the photo on the internet if he did not comply.

The man realized he had been scammed, as he did not know the real identity of the person he has been messaging.

Trail RCMP said the man reached out to them for help, and officers determined that the account attempting to extort the man was likely based in a foreign country.

The account was deleted after the man reported the incident to the police.

“The victim did the right this and contacted the RCMP for assistance. We were able to help prevent his further victimization and any loss of money. Trail RCMP asks the public not to send money to anyone that you cannot verify as a legitimate person,” said Trail RCMP officials.