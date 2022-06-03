Listen Live
RCMP seeking rightful owner of stolen items

By Ryley McCormack
Stolen items Trail RCMP are hoping to reunite with their rightful owner (Supplied by Trail RCMP)
Trail RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of a number of items that were recovered after two people were arrested for alleged weapons and drug trafficking offences.

Police said the two were arrested when a routine patrol on May 223rd turned up suspected drug paraphernalia, a prohibited handgun, an imitation handgun, a switchblade and a substance believed to be illicit drugs.

More: Weapons, drugs seized in Trail (Jun 1, 2022)

The items in question are a pair of pearl necklaces and a sharpshooting medal from the Department of National Defence.

Trail RCMP is asking residents with information to call the detachment at 250-364-2566 and reference file #2022-2124.

