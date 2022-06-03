- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of a number of items that were recovered after two people were arrested for alleged weapons and drug trafficking offences.

Police said the two were arrested when a routine patrol on May 223rd turned up suspected drug paraphernalia, a prohibited handgun, an imitation handgun, a switchblade and a substance believed to be illicit drugs.

The items in question are a pair of pearl necklaces and a sharpshooting medal from the Department of National Defence.

Trail RCMP is asking residents with information to call the detachment at 250-364-2566 and reference file #2022-2124.