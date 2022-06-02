- Advertisement -
The City of Castlegar is asking residents to lower their water use for four days this month.
City staff say upgrades to Mercer Celgar’s electrical system are planned for June 7-8 and June 16-17.
The city’s primary water supply line is dependent on the system.
“These routine upgrades will ensure a higher power system reliability,” says Fabian Glowalla, Mercer Celgar’s Manager of Energy and Innovation in a release.
”They also have corresponding benefits for the connected users, including the City’s primary water supply.”
City staff say it’s really important that residents lower their consumption during those times.
