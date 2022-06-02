- Advertisement -

The Trail Smoke Eaters have made some moves to complete future consideration trades from earlier in the season.

Defenceman Cam Moger was sent to the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Moger played in 46 games last year and put up five goals and 12 assists.

Connor Michaud was traded to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL.

He tallied nine goals and 15 assists in 51 games this past season.

The Smoke Eaters also announced that defenceman Joel Barton will not be returning to play junior hockey next season.

He will be studying medical sciences at the University of Western Ontario.

He had seven points in 38 games this season.