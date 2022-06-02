After a two-year break because of the pandemic, Castlegar Sunfest is returning this weekend albeit in a scaled-back fashion.

“The events this year are not quite as big as normal years because of two years with COVID. A lot of businesses went by the wayside,” says Sunfest President Derm English.

“We’re starting off fairly slow with a parade and vendors in the park are at about half of normal.”

Events will also include tennis tournaments, vendors and live music.

English says there’s also a special day for the kids.

“The biggest change this year is on Sunday, which is a dedicated day for the kids. There are other events going on but Sunfest will hold a kids event in Kinsmen Park,” says English.

“There’s a little kids parade that goes from the library parking lot up around Second Street and then comes into the park.”

A staple of the festival will be back and bigger than ever according to English.

“This year we expect our fireworks to be bigger and better and we brag about it because it’s the best in southern B.C.”

Ticket sales for the 50/50 fundraiser sold quickly even quicker than organizers expected.

“One of our biggest fundraisers is our 50/50 draw. This year it sold out eight days ahead of schedule,” added English.

“I’d like to give a big shoutout to the citizens of Castlegar and the surrounding area for their tremendous support of this event. We look forward to having a great time this weekend.”

Check out the post below for the complete schedule of this weekend’s festivities.