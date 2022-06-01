- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say a 48-year-old city woman and 40-year-old city man are expected to face charges after they seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Rossland Avenue.

The incident on May 23 involved a Jeep and occupants who had been the subject of another recent investigation, police said in a news release.

Police spotted what they thought was drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. They also discovered bear spray, a prohibited handgun, an imitation handgun, a switchblade, and what police believe to be illicit drugs.

The pair were arrested and police are recommending weapons and drug trafficking charges to Crown Counsel.

In the release, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says bear spray is illegal to possess for anything other than keeping you safe from wildlife attacks.

“It is carried by a few people who intended to use it as a weapon to incapacitate a human target,” he said. “In these cases, the police can seize it and lay a criminal charge.”

Catalytic converters stolen

Police are investigating the theft of 10 catalytic converters stolen overnight May 25 from vehicles parked in the 8000 block of Waneta Road in Trail.

They say that while it’s not a new issue, catalytic converter theft is on the rise because they contain precious metals that are valuable on the black market.

It is possible to install an anti-theft device to prevent such thefts. Or you can drive an electric vehicle, which doesn’t contain a catalytic converter.

Fake cigarettes seized

Police seized 17 packages of counterfeit cigarettes during a vehicle inspection last Friday.

A 56-year-old Creston man was detained after police noticed his truck in poor shape in the 8000 block of Highway 3B.

They they spotted what they believed to be illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and the phony smokes.

The man received a notice to repair his vehicle.

Online extortion attempt fails

Police say a Trail man reported he was the victim of an online extortion attempt involving a nude photo.

The man said he sent the photo to another social media account, then received a message to transfer $400 electronically or the photo would be posted publicly online.

The man realized he was duped, as he didn’t know the true identity of the person who he sent the photo to.

RCMP determined the perpetrator’s account was likely in another country. It was deleted after the man reported the incident to police.

“The victim did the right thing,” Wicentowich said. “We were able to help prevent his further victimization and any loss of money.”

The lesson is not to send money to anyone whose identity you can’t verify.

Crockpot plot thickens

A dispute over a slow cooker heated up on Sunday when police were asked to intervene.

A 35-year-old Trail man didn’t return the crockpot to a 44-year-old Warfield woman as requested.

An officer helped them settle the matter after finding a neutral third party to hand over the appliance.