- Advertisement -

Eleven firefighters spent a little over an hour today putting out a wildfire in Oasis.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says the fire started accidentally but was wind driven by a cottonwood bloom that blew across the property in the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Capt. Grant Tyson said there are no hydrants in the area, which required them to use a water tender to shuttle water to the scene.