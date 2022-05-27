- Advertisement -

For the first time in many weeks, the Nelson area is not the region’s COVID-19 hotspot.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says between May 15 and 21, there were five new cases in around Nelson, a marked drop from 18 the previous week.

However, Trail had at least 10 new cases, up from six, and this week an outbreak was declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. There were 15 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Other local communities saw little or no change. Creston had seven (up from six), Grand Forks six (unchanged), Kettle Valley three (up from zero), Arrow Lakes three (unchanged), Castlegar two (down from four), and Kootenay Lake zero (unchanged).

In all, there were at least 36 new cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary (down from 43) but the totals do not include people who self-test.