- Advertisement -

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

On its website, the health authority indicates that the outbreak is on the third floor and was declared on Tuesday.

In a statement, they added that there are 15 cases connected to the outbreak in the medical unit.

“Additional infection control measures have been implemented on the unit including putting a pause on new admissions to the unit, restricting all non-essential visitors, and testing patients on the unit,” the health authority said.

- Advertisement -

Essential visitors are still permitted in the outbreak unit with proper protective equipment.

Non-essential visitors are also being restricted from the surgical unit as a preventative measure, although an outbreak has not been declared there.