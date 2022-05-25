- Advertisement -

A woman accused of breaking into a Castlegar home last year and stabbing two teenagers has pleaded guilty to three charges.

Sasha Margaret Prokaski appeared in Castlegar Provincial Court on Tuesday, where she admitted to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon as well as break and enter.

She is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 24 for a pre-sentencing report.

Police said Prokaski, who was born in 1991, attacked two teens early on the morning of Feb. 21, 2021, including one who was stabbed multiple times. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries but survived.

- Advertisement -

Prokaski ran away but was arrested a short time later. Investigators said she had no connection to the victims.

Prokaski was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but pled guilty to lesser included offences.

The maximum penalty for aggravated assault is 14 years in prison and the maximum for assault with a weapon is 10 years.