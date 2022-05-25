- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP are recommending weapons charges against a 42-year-old city man after seizing a .22 calibre rifle and baseball bat.

Police say the incident happened last Thursday morning when they responded to a complaint about two men threatening another man downtown.

Officers located the suspect and a 32-year-old man in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Daniel Street. They found the weapons inside.

Woman accused of impaired driving with child

A 32-year-old Warfield woman was issued a roadside ban after police pulled her over on Highway 3B in Fruitvale in response to an erratic driving complaint.

RCMP say they responded shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday and discovered the woman with her three-year-old child in the vehicle.

Police suspected the woman was impaired by drugs and say she failed a sobriety test. They say they “took measures to ensure the well-being of the child.”

Dirt thieves strike

A Trail man was issued a 24-hour roadside ban after police were called to a report of two men stealing bags of dirt from a business. It happened Friday evening in the 8100 block of Highway 3B, which is the Waneta Plaza area.

During their investigation, officers found two men in a vehicle. They believed the driver, a 39-year-old man, was under the influence of drugs. He failed a sobriety test and was issued a roadside ban while the vehicle was towed due to safety deficiencies.

The dirt theft remains under investigation.

Gas thief strikes

RCMP say someone tried to siphon gas from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Highway Drive in Trail on Saturday evening.

The report suggested the suspect was in a light coloured minivan.

“New vehicles may have an anti-siphon device installed, however please be alert to this issue and contact the RCMP if you should see anything suspicious regarding gas theft,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

Duvet thief strikes

Police say a white Daniadown duvet valued at $500 was stolen from a business in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue in Rossland on Saturday. They’re seeking tips.