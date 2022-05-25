Listen Live
Charges pending after rifle seized in Trail

By Submitted Article
This weapon was seized last week by Trail RCMP. (Photo submitted by Trail RCMP)
Trail RCMP are recommending weapons charges against a 42-year-old city man after seizing a .22 calibre rifle and baseball bat.

Police say the incident happened last Thursday morning when they responded to a complaint about two men threatening another man downtown.

Officers located the suspect and a 32-year-old man in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Daniel Street. They found the weapons inside.

Woman accused of impaired driving with child

A 32-year-old Warfield woman was issued a roadside ban after police pulled her over on Highway 3B in Fruitvale in response to an erratic driving complaint.

RCMP say they responded shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday and discovered the woman with her three-year-old child in the vehicle.

Police suspected the woman was impaired by drugs and say she failed a sobriety test. They say they “took measures to ensure the well-being of the child.”

Dirt thieves strike

A Trail man was issued a 24-hour roadside ban after police were called to a report of two men stealing bags of dirt from a business. It happened Friday evening in the 8100 block of Highway 3B, which is the Waneta Plaza area.

During their investigation, officers found two men in a vehicle. They believed the driver, a 39-year-old man, was under the influence of drugs. He failed a sobriety test and was issued a roadside ban while the vehicle was towed due to safety deficiencies.

The dirt theft remains under investigation.

Gas thief strikes

RCMP say someone tried to siphon gas from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Highway Drive in Trail on Saturday evening.

The report suggested the suspect was in a light coloured minivan.

“New vehicles may have an anti-siphon device installed, however please be alert to this issue and contact the RCMP if you should see anything suspicious regarding gas theft,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

Duvet thief strikes

Police say a white Daniadown duvet valued at $500 was stolen from a business in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue in Rossland on Saturday. They’re seeking tips.

