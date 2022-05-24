- Advertisement -

As of this week, the City of Castlegar will once again accept online credit card payments.

Financial services manager Aimee Uhlenbrauck told city council the option will be available to pay property taxes, utilities, business licenses, and pet licenses for now and will be available to all types of payments.

The city was left in the lurch when its previous provider gave short notice that it would be discontinuing the service in February.

Uhlenbrauck says they have since found a new vendor who met their requirements of providing something user friendly that could be integrated with their website, compatible with their accounting software, and kept any charges with the user rather than the city.

While credit card payments are available online, they cannot be done in person because that would require a terminal to be set up that the city would pay fees on.

An estimated 300 to 400 people made payments to the city via credit card online in 2020, although the number who did so last year was not immediately available.