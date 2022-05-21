- Advertisement -

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary wants to hear from rural residents about their views on climate change.

They’ve launched an online survey that asks what your experiences have been like, and what the regional district’s priorities should be.

“We need to hear stories from our RDKB rural communities to know what citizens are thinking,” senior energy specialist Freya Phillips said in a news release.

“We want to understand their concerns and challenges, know how their lives and livelihoods are affected, and identify what barriers there are to taking action so we can tailor the help and support we provide.”

Phillips says the input they gather will inform an action plan tailored to those in rural communities around conserving energy, reducing emissions, preparing for and adapting to climate change.

“It’s happening, we see it all around us and we collectively can do something about it. We just need residents’ input,” she says.

If you live or own a business in any of the electoral rural areas, you can fill out the survey at jointheconversation.rdkb.com/climate-action-plan. Paper copies can be completed at the RDKB office Trail and Grand Forks), the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre, Christina Lake Welcome Centre, Riverside Centre in Rock Creek and Beaverdell post office.

The survey, which consists of about 20 questions, closes May 31.