- Advertisement -

The City of Castlegar will let the Chamber of Commerce continue to lease its existing location at least until 2072.

Council agreed this week to extend the chamber’s existing lease for another 50 years, with an option to renew for another 50 years.

The chamber has leased municipally-owned land at 1995 6th Ave. since 1986. The current lease doesn’t expire until 2025, but in a report city staff said it’s being renewed now so it can incorporate provisions for redevelopment of the property.

The chamber is about to begin construction on a new building called the Confluence, which will be home to its offices, a revamped visitor centre, plus community space.

- Advertisement -

Work is expected to begin by the end of June and take about two years to complete. The chamber is paying for the project, except for the closure and relocation of the city sani-dump.

Separately, council also approved the development permit for the project this week.