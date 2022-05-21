- Advertisement -

Before the City of Castlegar can open the Millennium Park ponds to public swimming this year, it will have to move some fish.

Operations manager Samuel Shine told council this week that they are applying for permits to do the work, in hopes the ponds will be ready once warm weather arrives.

He said a survey last September confirmed there are fish in the ponds, which have to be relocated before the area can be used by the public again.

Asked how the forced fish migration will happen, Shine replied that the city will hire a specialist.



“They electrify the water very gently,” he said. “It’s just enough to stun the fish. They float to the service. They scoop them out, put them in a different pond or pool of water. They’re perfectly fine and revive.”

However, he said he was not sure where the fish will end up.

The city is also planning to hire a consultant to see what can be done to reduce algae blooms at the ponds, which are not harmful but make swimming less than inviting.