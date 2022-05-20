- Advertisement -

Castlegar mayor Kirk Duff confirms he’ll seek another term in the fall.

Duff, who took office in a by-election in April 2021 following the resignation of Bruno Tassone, says that was always his plan.

“To put the amount of work in that you need to as mayor, to do all that for just a year and a half didn’t make sense,” he says. “My wife and I talked about this quite a bit. We agreed that to look at it as a five-year commitment would be the right thing to do.”

Besides, he says “There’s lots more to do, and I want to be around to help do it.”

- Advertisement -

Prior to becoming mayor, Duff was a city councillor for many years in the 1990s and 2000s.

So far no one else has officially indicated they will be running for mayor, although councillor Dan Rye has stated he won’t be back for another term.

In the by-election, Duff narrowly defeated former councillor Florio Vassilakakis, who resigned his seat to seek the job, as well as former mayor Lawrence Chernoff, former regional director Gord Zaitsoff, and Gord Lamont.