The Trail Smoke Eaters have signed Connor Seeley for the 2022/23 season.

Seeley, from Kelowna though born in Winnipeg, is a six-foot-two left shot forward who joins the Smoke Eaters after both an impressive season and through a positive Trail camp showing just a few weeks ago.

This past season he played with the Pacific Coast Academy U18 Prep team where he had 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 35 games. Seeley would add another six points in three games in the playoffs. Seeley also appeared four games with the Cowichan Valley Capitals this year, scoring one goal.

“From playing in the Interior Division of the BCHL, to training with the team’s first-class facilities, and let’s not forget about the Smoke Eater fanbase, Trail is one of Canada’s most desired hockey destinations for Junior A players,” Seeley said in a news release.

“I’m excited to be part of the Smoke Eaters and start my work with the organization. I know the 2022/23 season will be a memorable one for me and everyone who is a part of the Smoke Eaters.”

“Connor is a player we have tracked for some time,” said GM and coach Tim Fragle. “He had a strong second half and playoffs with his team along with a strong camp here in Trail. He has a good mixture of size and skill and possesses a strong shot. We see a lot of potential in his game.”