Trail RCMP say a 38-year-old city man is expected to be face charges after an incident downtown involving a large flashlight.

On Friday afternoon, officers were alerted to the incident between the man and a 23-year-old Trail woman.

Police say the man was accused of stalking and harassing the woman, who “rejected his aggressive advances.” He’s further accused of threatening to hit the woman with a large flashlight.

The man was arrested and the flashlight was seized. The man has since been released on conditions to have no contact with the woman.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The man is due in court July 21.

Animals seized

The BC SPCA seized a dog and and a cat from a home in the 2400 block of Highway 3B near Fruitvale this month.

RCMP, who helped execute a search warrant on the home, say the animals were living in “squalid conditions” and were taken into care for assessment. Police say both are doing well.

The SPCA is conducting a follow-up investigation with the owners.

Slow vehicle raises suspicions

A 45-year-old Genelle man is facing a charge of driving while prohibited after being pulled over late Sunday.

Police say an officer spotted a southbound SUV going well below the speed limit on Highway 22. The vehicle turned onto Birchbank Station Road where the officer pulled it over and discovered the driver was banned from being behind the wheel.

The vehicle was impounded for up to a week. A search also turned up open alcohol and a small amount of what police believed was illicit drugs.

The man will be in court July 21.