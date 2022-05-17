- Advertisement -

RCMP say an audit this month found 20 unlocked vehicles in downtown Trail and a similar number in Rossland.

Officers also saw purses, wallets, computers, and other valuable items left inside that could be easily stolen.

Police say locking your vehicle is not only a good idea to deter theft, but it’s the law. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, your vehicle must have working locks, and you can’t leave a vehicle unattended unless it is locked.

Failing to do so risks an $81 fine, although police say no tickets were issued last week as their project was to serve as a warning. However, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says they might change their mind the next time they do this, as they ran into a few people who said they wouldn’t lock their vehicles in any circumstances.

“The feedback we got from some people is that it was their right to leave their vehicle unlocked. It’s not.”

Wicentowich says thefts from vehicle continue to take up a lot of police time and leaving your vehicle unlocked also increases the chances of it being stolen.

“We continue to have a rash of theft from vehicles and vehicles thefts,” Wicentowich says. “We would like the public to take vehicle security seriously in order to prevent a larger tragedy from occurring. Bank and credit cards stolen from vehicles are used in local tap frauds.”

He said someone recently drove a stolen vehicle down the wrong way of a highway to get the police to stop follow it. Car thieves know if they recklessly put others at danger on the road, police have to stop following them, Wicentowich says.

“When we turn on our lights, they’ll drive down the wrong side of the road or do some reckless act. One day that’s going to go poorly and someone’s going to get hurt.”

He adds that stolen vehicles are often used to commit other crimes, like hauling away stolen property or as getaway cars.

“With an ounce of precaution, such as securing your keys, your valuables, and your vehicle, you can prevent a lot of theft.”

Wicentowich says if there was ever a time that you could leave your vehicle unlocked in Trail without suffering any consequences, that time has long passed.