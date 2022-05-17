Canada Rock Fest is searching for two local bands or solo artists to open the festival in Grand Forks in August. Vote for your favourite to help them make it to the big stage. You can vote once a day until the end of May.

The top vote getters will go head to head at Finley’s in Nelson June 9th.

Two (2) winners will be selected and announced by Canada Rock Fest emcee Sheldon Button June 13th.

OK, so, what’s in it for you?

Your vote enters you to win a set of VIP tickets to go to Canada Rock Fest on us!

Now, their fate is up to YOU!

Vote now, vote often. It’s your right!

