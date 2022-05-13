- Advertisement -

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary on the latest round of reporting was virtually the same as the previous period.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 48 new cases were recorded across the region between May 1 and 7, compared to 47 the week before.

Nelson still had the most with 15 (down from 18) followed by Creston with 14 (up from 12), Grand Forks with eight (up from five), and Trail with six (down from eight).

Kettle Valley had two (up from one), Castlegar also had two (down from three), Arrow Lakes had one (up from zero), and Kootenay Lake had none (unchanged).