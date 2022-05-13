- Advertisement -

The RV sani-dump at the Castlegar visitor centre will close this summer once construction begins on the new Chamber of Commerce building, but the city says it is looking for a place to put a new one.

“We will explore options and locations for a future sani-dump site with the intention of designing it this year and a preferred option brought to council for consideration of construction in the 2023 budget,” says municipal services manager Chris Hallam.

That means the city will have one fewer sani-dump at least into next year if not beyond, Hallam says. However, three other sani-dump facilities will still be available, at the Husky station on Columbia Avenue, the Castlegar RV Park, and Syringa Park.

Still, Hallam says the one at the visitor centre is “quite well used.”

“We have heard from the community that they will sad to see it close, but I believe council is committed to looking at options to make sure we find another location in the city.”

Hallam told council that as part of exploring a new site they will have to consider whether to continue to offer the service for free or start charging for it.