Interfor says it set a record for lumber production in the first quarter company-wide, cranking out 921 million board feet.

The company, which owns sawmills in Castlegar and Grand Forks, says that was an increase of 163 million board feet over the same period of last year.

The company says its BC operations accounted for 196 million board feet, up from 183 million board feet a year ago.

Operations in eastern Canada and the US made up the rest.

Of the lumber produced, 61 million board feet was not shipped due to “ongoing logistics constraints across the US and Canada.”

The company is reporting net earnings in the first quarter of $397 million compared to $69.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $264.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

In its report, the company highlighted the addition of a new planer at its Castlegar mill among its capital investments.