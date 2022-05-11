- Advertisement -

While her first term has been bumpy, Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin will stand for re-election in the fall.

Pasin says her decision wasn’t made lightly and followed discussion with those closest to her.

“Ultimately what tipped the scales was the absolute outpouring of support I have received since the non-confidence vote that was advanced inappropriately,” she says.

“It has been unbelievable the number of people who have reached out to me, from perfect strangers to associates to friends to industry leaders, not only in Trail, but far-reaching. It’s been humbling and overwhelming.”

Pasin says she is concerned the city’s reputation has been harmed and needs to be rebuilt.

She says she is hopeful the problems council has had will encourage more people will step forward to run for office this fall, and for citizens to turn out to vote. In 2018, all six councillors were elected by acclamation.

“Public life is not easy, but I think the benefit and the joy brought by serving your community far outweighs the negative,” Pasin says.

Although she expects that she will have to address council’s infighting as part of her campaign, she says she would much rather talk about the future.

“Let’s put the bad behind us and focus on the good and what we need to do for our city.”

Pasin says she is committed to ensuring city staff have a safe and respectful work environment. She also wants to address diversified housing development, infrastructure renewal, economic development, environmental stewardship and “stabilizing the vulnerable population.”