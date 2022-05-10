- Advertisement -

Trail RCMP say a 23-year-old woman has been charged with assault after a 78-year-old woman was injured in the 800 block of Helena Street.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. The older woman asked the younger woman to move as she was blocking a staircase.

Police say the younger woman pushed the older hit and then pushed the older woman before running off. The victim was taken to hospital.

The younger woman was arrested and will make her first court appearance on July 21.

“I understand the concerns that this type of crime causes in the community,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “We will be continuing to investigate the matter and monitoring the accused as she awaits her upcoming court date.”

Stolen car recovered and suspect arrested

A 33-year-old Kelowna man is in custody, charged with stealing a car and fleeing from police.

Trail and Salmo RCMP say they joined forces to investigate and arrest the suspect.

On May 3, a Trail woman reported her BMW stolen from the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue. The following day, a witness spotted the vehicle parked near the Salmo library.

An officer tried to stop the suspect, but they say he drove off in the BMW.

Police later found the suspect walking in Glenmerry, where he was arrested. They say he had the keys to the stolen vehicle, which was located a short distance away.

He’s charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, and fleeing police.

Suspected burglar trips on own feet

Police say a 35-year-old Castlegar man accused of breaking into Waneta Plaza tripped over his own feet while trying to run from police.

Police say they responded to a reported break and enter at the mall at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect tried to run, but the officer followed in his car.

When the suspect tripped and fell, he was arrested for break and enter and theft. He’ll make a first court appearance on June 23.

We would like to thank Selkirk Security for their assistance in this matter; and the suspect’s floppy feet, Wicentowich quipped.

Bear breaks in

The burglar in this case turned out to be big and furry.

On Sunday at 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a large black bear trying to break into a home in the 1400 block of Lookout Street.

The bear broke some glass panels trying while trying to enter. The officer discovered garbage strewn about the area and was worried the bear may have become habituated.

Police notified the BC Conservation Service about this incident.

122 km/h in a 60 zone

A 54-year-old Montrose man caught going 122 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in his Lotus sports car has received a $483 ticket for excessive speeding.

Police say he was pulled over early Friday in the 3000 block of Highway 3B in Trail. His vehicle was impounded for up to a week.