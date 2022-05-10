Trail RCMP say a 23-year-old woman has been charged with assault after a 78-year-old woman was injured in the 800 block of Helena Street.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. The older woman asked the younger woman to move as she was blocking a staircase.

Police say the younger woman pushed the older hit and then pushed the older woman before running off. The victim was taken to hospital.

The younger woman was arrested and will make her first court appearance on July 21.

“I understand the concerns that this type of crime causes in the community,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “We will be continuing to investigate the matter and monitoring the accused as she awaits her upcoming court date.”