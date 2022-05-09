Another local product has committed to the Trail Smoke Eaters for 2022-23.

Rhett Hamilton, from Bonnington, joins the team after a strong campaign in the KIJHL with the Nelson Leafs. The forward finished the regular season with 26 points in 40 games and went on to produce through the KIJHL playoffs, adding another 16 points in 18 games as the Leafs went to the league championship.

The Kootenay local also played in two games for the Smoke Eaters this season and scored in his first BCHL game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

“I am thrilled to sign with Trail,” Hamilton said in a news release. “I am looking forward to helping the Smoke Eaters win and be successful both on and off the ice. It means a lot to me to play for the team I grew up watching.”

“Rhett is a speedy forward that plays with pace,” Smokies general manager and head coach Tim Fragle said. “He will bring compete and energy to our lineup along with his versatility, which he will help improve our overall depth.”