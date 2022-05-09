- Advertisement -

RCMP say no charges will be laid in the recording of a closed Trail city council meeting last year.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a media relations officer, said in an email that police have concluded their investigation following a complaint from city councillor Sandy Santori.

They did not forward a report to Crown counsel.

Santori told Vista Radio he complained to the RCMP in October or November. He also filed a complaint in March with the privacy commissioner.

The recording is said to have been made during the June 28, 2021 closed session of council, but it’s not clear what it contains, nor what its purpose was.

Santori said that city staff informed them of its existence last August.

According to a report by a third-party investigator, councillor Robert Cacchioni made an audio recording of the meeting, but the report does not indicate that the investigator listened to it.

Santori and Mayor Lisa Pasin were rapped for code of conduct violations toward Cacchioni at closed meetings last June.