Have a look in your medicine cabinet for eye drops that are being recalled.

Health Canada says one lot of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and another of Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops may contain ingredients that are not on the label. The health agency says the bottles may include Naphazoline HCl or glycerine that could cause an allergic reaction, including a rash, and itching or swelling of the face, tongue, and throat.

Cartons of the affected Pharmasave and Compliments eye drops are labelled with lot number AR21C03. The affected bottles may be labelled with either lot number AR21C03 or RL21D01.

Health Canada says do not use the product and talk to a doctor if you have had a reaction.

