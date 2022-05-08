Although the number of flights landing and departing from the West Kootenay Regional Airport, in Castlegar is picking up, travellers still have nowhere to eat in the terminal.

The Pie in the Sky cafe at the airport was a casualty of COVID-19.

But airport manager Maciej Habrych told city council last week that a replacement is in the works. He said they have had to gut the kitchen and replace some equipment that was no longer functioning.

“We are looking to recondition the kitchen so we can attract a vendor to supply a basic offering of to-go options in the short-term, and then expand the menu,” he said. “It is in the works.”

Habrych said they had someone interested in operating it, but they pulled out, so he is starting over. He is hoping to find someone through the Chamber of Commerce’s connections.

In his report, Habrych also said there was a single flight cancelled in April and a 61 per cent passenger load. Flights to and from Calgary resumed this month.

He has also asked BC Transit to reroute the No. 99 bus to come through the airport parking lot to provide a direct link to Nelson.